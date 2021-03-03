Gunmen Assassinate Suswam’s Brother

By George Okoh

Gunmen suspected to be members of Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Gana gang’ were alleged to have gruesomely murdered Dr. Terkula Suswam, a brother to former Benue State Governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam at Anyiin in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to a security source, the deceased, the proprietor of Ashi Polytechnic Anyiin, was on campus last night when the gunmen arrived in a Toyota Corolla and shot him dead before fleeing the scene.

The Benue State Police Command through its Spokesperson, ASP Sewuese Anene said she could not confirm the incident.

