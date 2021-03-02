Tiger Woods Expresses Gratitude to Fellow Golfers

Tiger Woods expressed his gratitude after seeing several male and female golfers show their support on Sunday.

Former world number one Rory McIlroy was among those who wore red and black – the colours Woods is known for wearingin the tournament final rounds.

The 15-time major winner, 45, is recovering from leg injuriessustained in a car accident last Tuesday.

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts,” Woods tweeted.

“To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed and Tony Finau were among those who wore red and black while competing at the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida, which was won by USA’s Collin Morikawa.

Phil Mickelson did the same at a PGA Tour Champions event in Arizona, as did Annika Sorenstam at the LPGA’s Gainbridge Championship.

