StarTimes Slashes Decoder Price, Introduces Promo

StarTimes has announced a slash in its decoder price as well as free access to a higher bouquet for its subscribers.

The promo which started yesterday, the company explained, was in the spirit of Easter celebration,

According to a statement, the antenna decoder will go for N7,400 as against N9,400 while dish decoder will go for N11,200 as against N13,200.

StarTimes has over 100 channels showing exciting foreign and local entertainment.

It further stated that the Easter promo which started yesterday, gives subscribers the opportunity to pay for a 2-month subscription on Nova, Basic, and Smart bouquets and get an instant upgrade to view the next higher bouquet for two months.

While customers on Classic and Super bouquet who recharge for two months will get 10 days extra.

Loyal subscribers will also be treated to richly-packed Easter hampers.

According to the Content Marketing Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, Ali Auta, the essence of the promo was to allow its subscribers enjoy the Easter holiday with access to an array of channels on a higher bouquet than they normally watch and unlimited entertainment at a very little cost.

“Nova bouquet is N900 monthly. So customers who pay N1800 for a two-month subscription will get an instant upgrade to view Basic/Smart bouquet for two months.

“Basic bouquet is N1700 monthly and Smart is N2200. So a customer who pays N3400 for two months for basic or N4400 for smart bouquet will be migrated to enjoy all the content on Classic and Super bouquets respectively for two months. Subscribers who key into the promo will save a minimum of N1,600,” Ali said.

On the exciting content line-up, Ali said, “As Easter approaches, families like to spend quality time watching TV series and movies together at home.

“They will access top Nollywood films on PBO TV and AMC Movies. On Novela E Plus, TLNovelas and TDC, they will be able to browse great dramas & telenovelas from across the globe. Also, loads of Hollywood, Bollywood and Chinese movies and series will thrill them.

“News and documentaries aficionados can also enjoy thrilling programs on Fox News, News Central, National Geographic Channel (NGC) and NatGeo Wild (NGW), etc.

“Kids are not forgotten with amazing channels: Cbeebies, Toonami, Jimjam, BabyTV, Nickelodeon, ST Kids, Pineapple TV and DreamWorks.

“In terms of sports, StarTimes subscribers will have access to exciting football, basketball, boxing and mixed martial arts sports. StarTimes airs Europa League, the Emirates FA Cup, Copa del Rey, Coppa Italia, Bundesliga, La Liga, among others, live and in HD. Also, MUTV, a dedicated channel for Manchester United is now on StarTimes.”

“Thus, our Easter decoder price slash and upgrade promo give families more reasons to sit at home and enjoy quality entertainment together for less the bouquet price,” Ali said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram