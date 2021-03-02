Senate Confirms Appointment of CDS, Service Chiefs

By Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the three service chiefs whose names were submitted to the upper legislative chamber for confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari last month.

The confirmation was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Defence headed by former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, which recommended their confirmation.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, had penultimate Wednesday referred the request of the president for the confirmation of the new service chiefs to the Committee on Defence.

The new service chiefs are Major General Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea lrabor as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS); Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff (CAS); Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS); and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao as Chief of Air Staff (CAS).

