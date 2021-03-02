Osilama Urges FG, Governors to Reinvent Jakande’s Housing Masterplan

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter Chairman of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Mr. Osilama Emmanuel Osilama has urged the federal government and the 36 State Governors, including the Minister of the FCT to reinvent and emulate the late Lateef Jakande’s housing masterplan when he held sway both as Governor of Lagos State and Minister of Housing.

Addressing Housing Reporters on the state of housing and how to move the sector forward, over the weekend in Abuja, Osilama advocated for an innovative and creative collaboration synergy between members of the Real Estate Development Association of Nigeria (REDAN) and both State and Federal Governments on Public Private Partnership (PPP), platform especially in the face of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Osilama, who is also the CEO of Nuel Osilama Global Investment Limited, acknowledged the late founder and first chairman of REDAN as a selfless leader that government at all levels and housing fraternity should emulate, as a man of the people and servant leader who gave his all through unprecedented infrastructural development to the Nigerian people in whatever capacity he served.

While calling for immortalisation of his footprints, Osilama, said re-naming a higher institution after him was not enough, considering his infrastructural and developmental landmarks that dot the Nigerian space. He called on both the Federal and Lagos State to come out with clearer vision, friendly policies and blueprint on addressing the housing challenge through deliberate investment, annual lecture, seminar and conferences to move the sector forward.

The developer said: “Jakande was a builder personified, he will definitely be remembered for his low cost housing initiative during his tenure as governor. Jakande built the Lagos State Secretariat which houses all the state ministries, as well as the present government house occupied by all subsequent governors of the state.”

According to him, the Lagos State House of Assembly complex, Lagos State Television Lagos Radio as well as Lagos State University were his legacies, adding that it was his administration as governor that saw the emergence of low cost houses in virtually all the area councils in the state including: Ijaiye, Dolphin, Oke-Afa, Ije, Abesan, Iponri, Ipaja, Abule Nla, Epe, Amuwo-Odofin, Anikantamo, Surulere, Iba, Ikorodu, Badagry, Isheri/Olowu, Orisigun and several others.

He, however, commended the national leadership of REDAN, led by its substantive President and Chairman of Council Mr. Aliyu Wammako, for his initiatives bridging the housing gap across the country.

Osilama, said: “The Rural Urban Housing Initiative (RUHI) that will provide a minimum of 100 units of affordable houses in each LGA, is a step in the right direction and commendable, adding that REDAN’s recent collaboration with Shelter Afrique on a stakeholders’ workshop coupled with the robust membership drive through reduction in annual dues that have led to 100 percent participation of all existing members.

