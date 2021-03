The freed 279 female students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State, abducted on Friday by bandits, were received at the Government House Gusau by Governor Bello Mutawalle after they regained their freedom in the early hours of Tuesday.

Here are images of the arrival of the schoolgirls at the Government House, Gusau.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram