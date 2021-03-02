Lekki Gardens Appoints Former CFO FBNQuest, Atebe Executive Director

By Bennett Oghifo

Lekki Gardens, Nigeria’s foremost indigenous real estate company has appointed Mrs. Emily Atebe as an Executive Director.

Emily is a seasoned financial management expert with over two decades of extensive work experience that cuts across leading industries including aviation, insurance and banking. A thoroughbred professional, her expertise in Strategic Finance, Investment Banking and Corporate Finance amongst others, provided requisite leverage for her career progression which ultimately earned her several recognitions at the pinnacle of Nigeria’s banking industry.

An erudite speaker and shrewd financial doyen, Emily’s enviable career is nicely concealed in her calm yet ebullient demeanor. Before her new role,

Emily served as Financial Controller at Ecobank Nigeria, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Virgin Nigeria Airways, Executive Director/CFO at Custodian & Allied Insurance Plc, CFO at FBN Capital and CFO at FBNQuest – the Merchant Banking and Assets Management Group of FBN Holdings Plc. Her works in building businesses, managing operations and driving strategy has made her a force to reckon with and consequently earned her a place on the exclusive list of “48 Women Who Are Champions of Nigeria’s Banking Industry” published in 2019 and as the “CFO of the Year – Investment Banking Category”

at the Nigerian CFO Awards in 2017.

An astute accountant with B.Sc. in Accounting and an MBA – both from the University of Lagos, Emily is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and Credit Administration of Nigeria. She has attended several trainings both locally and internationally including at The Wharton

School, University of Pennsylvania and at Harvard Business School. She is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School Advance Management Programme (AMP) and the International Institute for management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland.

In her new role, Emily will be saddled with a myriad of responsibilities including fundraising, research, business Development and Process Improvement amongst others.

A goldfish they say has no hiding place so we trust that Emily will stand out in her new role and accomplish even greater feats.

Lekki Gardens is the leading Independent luxury real estate company in Nigeria providing innovative real estate solutions in the areas of property development, facility management and sales of real estate products and services with special skills in service delivery.

