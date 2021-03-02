Fire Guts Army Headquarters, No Casualty, Says Army Spokesman

By Kingsley Nwezeh

An early morning inferno gutted the Nigerian Army Headquarters, Abuja Tuesday.

The fire which started at about 10:15am did not record any casualty.

A statement issued by the Spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, said the fire incident was caused by electrical fault in one of the offices.

He said the Army Headquarters was undergoing some renovation which involved electrical work.

“Electrical fault sparked a minor fire incident at the Army Headquarters Complex, Abuja, Tuesday morning.

“The incident which happened at about 10.15am was as a result of minor electrical fault in one of the offices”, it said.

The statement said “the Army Headquarters complex was currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.

“The Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire. No casualty was recorded during the incident and normalcy has since returned to the complex”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

