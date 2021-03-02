FIFA Favours Motsepe for CAF Presidency

World football governing body FIFA has asked three candidates to back South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe in the upcoming Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidential election, a source close to one of the candidates told AFP.

The previous incumbent Ahmad Ahmad was banned for breaches of FIFA’s ethical code, but has had the ban suspended by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Malagasy will know today if he’s still eligible to stand for CAF top job.

FIFA keen for a fresh start in Africa, the source said.

Motsepe is a South African mining billionaire and owner of reigning domestic champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

According to the source, Augustin Senghor of Senegal and Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania are open to the idea of backing Motsepe and becoming vice-presidents themselves.

Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast would be offered a role as advisor to Motsepe.

“Motsepe is FIFA’s preferred candidate, they want someone new and not implicated in the former presidency,” the source said.

“They want a better image so they can attract investors and sponsors.”

FIFA have yet to reply to AFP’s request for comments.

The CAF Presidential election is scheduled to be held in Rabat, Morocco on 12 March.

