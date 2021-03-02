Buhari Seeks Senate Confirmation of Shaba as NASRDA DG

By Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu

President Muhammadu Buhari has written formally to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Dr Halilu Ahmad Shaba as the new Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

Buhari, in the request letter dated 25th February, 2021 and read at Tuesday plenary by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, urged the lawmakers to give it accelerated consideration.

The letter read in part: “Pursuant to Sections 14(1) and (2) of the National Space Research & Development Agency Act, 2010, I present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Mr. Halilu Ahmad Shaba as Director General of the National Space Research & Development Agency.”

In another letter also dated 25th February, 2021, the president requested the Senate to confirm the appointment of Muhammed Dattijo Usman as Federal Commissioner representing Niger State in the National Population Commission.

According to the president, Usman’s nomination was made “in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republican of Nigeria (as amended)”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

