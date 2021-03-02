Again, Bandits Kill 10 in Kaduna Communities

By John Shiklam

No fewer than 10 people have been killed by bandits following attacks on communities in Zangon Kataf and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the killings in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna.

The killings came less than 24 hours after seven people were killed in similar attacks on three communities in Igabi and Kajuru Local Government Areas of the state at the weekend.

Aruwan said in the attack on Kurmin Gandu village in Zangon Kataf LGA, five people were killed while 10 houses, two motorcycles and 50 bags of ginger were burnt.

He added that those who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital.

According to the commissioner, it took the military several hours to contain what would have resulted in further violence in the area.

He said the bandits also attacked Sabon Gayan and Ungwan Turai villages in Chikun LGA, killing five people.

The statement said: “The military and other security agencies have reported the killing of 10 citizens in Zangon Kataf and Chikun local government areas.

“In Zangon Kataf, Kurmin Gandu village was attacked by armed bandits, with five persons killed, listed as:

Ishaya Aboi, Regina Ishaya, Goodluck Dauda, Joseph Adamu and Hassan Joseph.

“In addition, 10 houses, two motorcycles and 50 bags of ginger were set ablaze. Some dry season farmers lost water pumping machines and other valuables around the Zango Urban general area.

“Some survivors of the attack are recuperating in hospital. Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are in progress, and information arising from this will be communicated to the public.

“In addition, it took the military hours to contain what would have resulted in further violence in the general area.

“Similarly, security agencies reported that armed bandits attacked Sabon Gayan village in Chikun local government area and killed four persons: Ashahabu Abubakar,Ado Rilwanu, Sabo Iliya and Mannaseh Danjuma,” the commissioner said.

He noted that as of the time of this update, troops of Operation Thunder Strike were combing identified criminal hideouts in the Sabon Gayan area, following reports that several bandits sustained bullet wounds.

The commissioner disclosed that in another incident, bandits attacked Ungwan Turai, also in Chikun local government area, and killed one Ayuba Waziri.

The commissioner said, “Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the attacks and sent his condolences to the families of those killed while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished those injured a quick recovery.”

