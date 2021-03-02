COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive Nigeria 

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Nigeria has finally received the 3.92 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine which arrived Abuja Airport Tuesday morning..

The Emirates Airlines plane that brought the Vaccines into the country landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 11.25 am Tuesday and was received by top government officials.

The arrival of the vaccines was witnessed by journalists who had been keeping virgil at the airport.