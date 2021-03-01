Trader Wins N10m in Lotto

A trader in Bauchi state, Rabiu Ibrahim has become the winner of the first ever N10 million EasyWin lotto jackpot.

At the presentation of cheque to the winner in Lagos, Ibrahim declared that EasyWin Lotto is indeed a life changing experience because fortune has smiled on him more than imagined and faster than expected.

He said the feat would help to enhance his phone accessories business and investment in other areas.

The 31-year old Ibrahim could not hold back tears of joy, when he was informed of his winning ticket.

The excitement attracted people in his locality of Katagum. Ibrahim holds a diploma from Abubakar Ali Tatari Polytechnic,Bauchi.

According the Easywin Lotto City Manager, AdewaleAloyinlapa, the company will continue to lead in the lottery business because most people see us as reliable and their winnings are redeemable without issues.

Adewale also stated that EasyWin lotto could be played by anyone above the age of 18 via different ways.

“EasyWin works in partnership with Opay Nigeria. Customers can go into any Opay store to buy their Easywin Lottery to play or buy their ticket online via Easywin’s official website www.easywin.ng. We are giving Nigerians the opportunity to become millionaires right from their mobile phones, “he said.

