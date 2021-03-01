Ondo, ULS Partner to Train Teachers, Govt Officials

Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and a not-for-profit organisation, Universal Learning Solutions (ULS), are partnering to deliver intensive training to teachers and dedicated government officials of Ondo State under the Teacher Professional Development initiative.

A statement Monday said the training began for 2625 primary school teachers as well as 50 officials on Monday 15th February, 2021.

According to the statement, the training is taking place in eight training centres across the state, reaching teachers from all 18 Local Governments Areas.

Teachers attending the three-day training, according to the statement, will be trained in specialist literacy teaching practices called ‘Jolly Phonics’.

It added that the training would equip teachers with the expertise and tools required to enable them to transform, Primary 1, 2 & 3 pupils in government schools across the state.

“Jolly Phonics is a fun and interactive teaching tool that uses the synthetic phonics literacy teaching methodology. Synthetic phonics is mandated or recommended by governments around the world because of the way that it quickly provides children with the skills needed to read and write,” the statement said.

It noted that the Jolly Phonics literacy project in Ondo state, in its second year, had gone from strength to strength.

According to ULS Chief Executive Officer, Mr Gary Foxcroft, “The Ondo State Jolly Phonics is a fantastic opportunity for all children in Ondo State to benefit from the opportunity to learn to read and write. The project will therefore help increase equity and equal opportunities for all children in Ondo State.”

Foxcroft praised the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for its continued support for the adoption of Jolly Phonics in government schools across Nigeria.

“UBEC have really recognised the tremendous impact that Jolly Phonics has been having on literacy levels in Nigeria’s government schools and have taken it on as one of their flagship programmes. This has helped us to initiate new projects across the country. Jolly Phonics is now being taught in all 36 states, and FCT. This is truly amazing and will help to improve the reading and writing abilities of millions of children in the years ahead.”,” he stated.

Also, Mr Patrick Uzu, Nigeria Country Director at Universal Learning Solutions Initiative, highlighted the exceptional support and partnership offered by Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (BSUBEB) as being instrumental in the success of the project.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Ondo SUBEB to train, resource and mentor its teachers in Jolly Phonics. This project gives the children of Ondo State a brighter future. Our sincere thanks and appreciation go to the Executive Chairperson, Ondo SUBEB, Princess Oladunni Odu , and her team who have handled the training very professionally, he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

