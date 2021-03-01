NPFL: Dakkada in Stunning Comeback Win against Kano Pillars

Olawale Ajimotokan

Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) leaders, Kano Pillars were brought down from their Olympian height on Sunday evening by Dakkada FC at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

A superlative second half performance saw Dakkada FC rally to a 3-2 win at home against the Sai Masu Gida.

The Kano team fresh from their win at home to Sunshine Stars were hoping to consolidate their spot on top of the NPFL log going into the fixture, while the home side hoped to bounce back from the disappointing defeat away to Heartland on Thursday.

The home side were without captain, Aniekan Ekpe who was suspended following his red card in Owerri on Matchday 12.

Interestingly, it was the visitors that established a firm control of the opening moments and got rewarded when pressure from the right flank saw Francis Odinaka handling the ball inside the penalty area.

Veteran Rabiu Ali sent goalkeeper Oramade Olawale the wrong way from the spot in the 10th minute.

Pillars doubled the advantage on the half hour mark, when Gerome Henchong rose highest to head Auwalu Malam’s cross beyond goalkeeper Olawale.

Christian Ekong reduced the deficit, when he got to the end of Kokoete Udo’s brilliant pass, before calmly guiding past Idris Ibrahim on 38 minutes.

Dakkada returned from the break with renewed vigor and urgency, as they pushed for the leveler. Ekong was involved yet again in a classy team move, before squaring the ball to Phillips Archibong, whose 15 yards strike rolled past Ibrahim in the 48th minute to level the score.

The home side wrapped what was an incredible comeback in the 76th minute, when substitute Isaac George scored from the spot, after goalkeeper had clipped Ekong inside the penalty area.

The win lifts Dakkada to 9th position on the log, while Pillars go down to second place.

Kwara United who defeated Warri Wolves 2-0 in Ilorin reclaimed the top spot of the NPFL.

Stephen Jude opened scoring for the home team in the eighth minute, while Michael Ohanu added the second four minutes before the hour mark.

Kwara United top the table on 25 points from 13 games while Pillars, Rangers and Enyimba are tied on 23 points but with varying goals differences to stay second. third and fourth on the log

MATCH DAY 13

Abia Warriors 1-0 Wikki

Rangers 2-0 Heartland

Ifeanyiubah 0-0 Plateau

Lobi 1-0 Katsina Utd

Kwara Utd 1-0 W’Wolves

Akwa Utd 1-0 Rivers Utd

Sunshine 0-0 Adamawa

Jigawa GS 0-0 Enyimba

Dakkada 3-2 K’Pillars

TODAY

MFM FC v Nasarawa

