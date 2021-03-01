Kano, Yobe Close Schools over Security Threats

The Kano and Yobe states have closed some schools as a precautionary measure against abduction of students.

In Kano, the state government has closed some health training institutions due to security challenges.

All the affected students are to vacate on Monday (today) but will continue their studies and training through special arrangements.

According to the state government, the decision is a proactive measure to avoid incidents of abduction of students.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, in a statement said: “Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has directed the closure of some health training institutions in the state with immediate effect.”

Tsanyawa’s statement, which was signed by the Information Officer of the Ministry of Health, Hadiza Mustapha Namadi, gave the names of the closed health institutions to include: School of Health Technology Bebeji, School of Nursing Madobi, Schools of Midwifery Gwarzo, Gezawa and Dambatta.

The statement added: “Adequate arrangement has been made for the students to continue with their academic activities.”

“All parents and guardians are advised to convey their children from their respective schools tomorrow (Monday) morning,” Tsanyawa said.

Meanwhile, the Yobe State Government has also directed the closure and immediate evacuation of students in all boarding schools.

The order came following security reports that Boko Haram insurgents were lurking around the state capital with plans to launch an attack and kidnap some students.

It was however gathered that the vacation orders did not include SS 3 students.

Government Girls College Damaturu is also accommodating a girls’ schools from Buni Gari which was relocated to Damaturu because of the insecurity in the area.

No statement has yet been issued from the security operatives in the state to that effect as at the time of filing this report.

