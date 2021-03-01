Greenwich Merchant Bank Appoints Rotimi MD/CEO

Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited, a financial services provider with focus on high-end financial products and services to select clientele in targeted sectors of the economy, has announced the appointment of Mr. Bayo Rotimi as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

He joined Greenwich Merchant Bank with over 27 years’ experience as an investment banking professional; having previously worked at Fountain Trust Merchant Bank, Lead Merchant Bank and FCMB Capital Markets Limited, where he rose to the position of Chief Executive Officer in 2008 before leaving to establish his own boutique Investment Banking Firm.

He was, until recently, the Chairman of the Investment Committee of ARM’s Discovery Aggressive Growth, Ethical, Money Market, Fixed Income and Eurobond Funds with over N110 billion under management.

Rotimi holds a Bachelors Degree in Economics from the University of Lagos (1990) and a Masters Degree from the University of Sheffield, UK (1992).

He has acquired significant experience over the years and has led the execution of numerous landmark transactions cutting across Corporate Finance, Capital Raising (debt, equities, and hybrids) and Financial Advisory services (Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Restructuring, Privatisation Advisory and Project Finance).

He is a Member of the Institute of Directors; Associate of the Certified Pension Institute; Member, Chartered Institute of Bankers and Member of the Advisory Board of the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Pan Atlantic University.

He teaches Strategic Planning at the EDC and actively supports its Experts-in-Residence program that mentors emerging businesses. He was an External member of Faculty at the Lagos Business School between 2009 and 2013.

He also continues to serve on various market development-focused committees inaugurated by the Securities and Exchange Commission to facilitate the development of the Nigerian Financial markets.

Speaking on the appointment, Chairman, Greenwich Merchant Bank, Kayode Falowo, stated that, “Bayo’s track record and pedigree speaks for itself and offers a reassuring nexus between the corporate ideals that Greenwich is reputed for and proactive dynamism required to stay on the cutting-edge of innovation, product development and stakeholder satisfaction.”

