FG Inaugurates Hybrid Solar Power Project in Petroleum Varsity

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The federal government has inaugurated a 1.35 Megawatt Solar Hybrid Power project at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The project, executed under the Energising Education Programme (EPP), is an initiative of the federal government aimed at providing sustainable and clean power supply to 37 federal universities and seven University Teaching Hospitals across the country.

The programme, which is being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is developed into phases with the first consisting of nine Federal Universities and one University Teaching Hospital, using solar hybrid and or gas-fired technology.

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who performed the inauguration of the 1.35 MW solar hybrid project at Federal University of Petroleum Resources, (FUPRE), Effurun in Delta State weekend said the power project was a fulfillment of the federal government’s commitment to increase electricity supply across the country.

Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, said that the project, executed under the Energising Education Programme (EEP), was conceived and designed in 2016.

He disclosed that the project was aimed at addressing developmental challenges in the country by providing electricity and conducive learning environments for rapid socioeconomic growth.

“Today’s milestone stands as beneficial to the educational and power sectors, which are key components of this administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, targeted at improving efficiency in public and private sector”, he said.

The Deputy Senate President assured that the National Assembly would continue to give necessary legislative supports needed by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration toward execution of laudable projects.

He congratulated the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) for the project implementation, urging the Management of FUPRE to ensure good maintenance of the facility.

The Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba said the project was a demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to promote the wellbeing of citizens through the provision of safe, clean, and reliable electricity.

“The commissioning comes at a time when there is a strong call for action on promoting safe and sustainable energy solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change and reduce greenhouse emissions. We will continue to expand on the EEP as an initiative toward fulfilling the promises and obligations made to the citizenry.

“The main objectives of the EEP is to provide sustainable and clean power supply to the 37 Federal Universities and Seven Teaching Hospitals across Nigeria,” Jedy-Agba said.

Managing Director of REA, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, in his remark, said the agency was mandated to electrify 2.5 million households across the rural areas by 2030.

“It is a privilege to be commissioning yet another Federal University project, a 1.35MW solar hybrid power project under Phase One of the EEP at FUPRE. The completion of this project is an addition to the many joys we have witnessed since the inception of the programme. This is the fifth project under the EEP to be commissioned,” Ahmad said.

Vice-Chancellor of FUPRE, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, thanked the Federal Government for the initiative.

“I want to thank the Federal Government for deploying this initiative through the REA, geared toward transforming the education sector. I am glad that FUPRE is one of the pioneer beneficiaries of such initiatives”, Rim-Rukeh said.

He promised to ensure adequate maintenance of the facility and solicited for more of such developmental projects to be sited in the university.

