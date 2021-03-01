Ellah Lakes Partners Ekiti, to Engage Youths in Agribusiness

Ekiti State’s youth have been admonished to leverage the disposition of the state government to be fully engaged in agricultural value chain.

Ekiti State Ministry of Agriculture in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth held an outreach programme in the state Capital, Ado-Ekiti recently

The youth were challenged to avail themselves of the opportunity as the proposed investments were not only about agriculture, but also to uplift communities by creating an Ecosystem of small businesses for economic growth.

Ellah Lakes Plc were the sponsors of the event, as part of their engagement programme with stakeholders in the State.

The company was represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Chuka Mordi and, Chief Agronomist, Jamie Rixton.

For decades, Ellah Lakes, listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange had supplied Nigerian households with great meals sourced through sustainable fishing practices and led the industry in meeting the demands of the growing population.

However, the acquisition of Telluria Farms in 2019, an oil palm production company, had influenced the refocusing of its corporate mission into the production of Oil Palm and its derivative products

According to a statement, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Fayemi Kayode, who emphasised the commitment of his government to encourage the private sector to participate in agriculture, promised to explore investment options with the capital market so that deposit money banks can partner with the state ministries, departments and agencies to finance critical infrastructure for the upliftment of the state.

Earlier in his remarks, Mordi thanked the Governor for his sterling efforts in encouraging private sector participants into the state.

“With the intense focus on the commencement of the Special Processing Zones for Agriculture, as soon as possible, and the state’s commitment to completing the cargo Airport for export, I’m convinced that we can optimise the Agri value chain, for our crops, in Ekiti State,” he said.

On his part, Rixton stated that: ” Engaging the youth in Agriculture, is one of our strongest strategies, as we come into Ekiti. More and more young people want to be in the Agricultural sector and are interested in learning the commercial and technical aspects.

“However, our investment isn’t just about Agriculture, it’s about uplifting communities by creating an Ecosysten of small businesses selling goods and services and encouraging economic growth.”

