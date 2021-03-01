CSR: Investment One Commissions Water Project In Lagos Community

The people of Ebute-Surulere Community in the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State were full of jubilation, when Investment One Financial Services Limited, recently came to their aid, providing clean and potable water for their use.

The community which is surrounded by natural waters is unable to meet their daily water needs without having to pay dearly for it.

“But we thank God that Investment One Financial Services Limited deemed it fit, as a responsible corporate organization, to end our age long suffering from lack of clean and potable water,” Yemi Aderigbe, Chairman, Oworonsoki Youth Forum, disclosed during the commissioning of the water project built and commissioned recently by Investment One.

Mrs. Uwa Ogundepo, Head of Corporate Communications, Investment One Financial Services Limited, said “the project was executed as one of our ways of being responsible to the society and providing a need for a community. We are aware some communities in Lagos lack clean water which is a basic need, so we decided to identify these communities and chose one of them to provide this basic need to.”

Ogundepo said that the water project will provide clean water to the people of the community. “Prior to the launch of the project, there was no access to clean water so they had to buy water and for those that couldn’t afford, they fetched their water from the river”, she added.

Investment One is a diversified organisation that provides various financial and investment services all over Nigeria.

Since founded in 2008, Investment One (then GTB Asset Management Limited) has offered and continues to offer innovative investment options coupled with value added services in Nigeria’s financial services space.

The company’s strong expertise at understanding clients’ needs and mapping them against a wide range of superior products gives it a comprehensive edge in the market share.

The company offers an array of financial services which include but not limited to Investment Management, Trust Services, and Financial Advisory Services.

Subsidiaries of the Group provide among others, Securities Brokerage, Funds Management and Pensions Services to individuals, corporate institutions, state governments as well as government agencies and parastatals.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

