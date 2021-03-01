Civil Society Groups Blame Insecurity on Corruption, Failed Leadership

Sunday Okobi

A coalition of 16 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) yesterday blamed the insecurity especially banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery in Nigeria on corruption by previous administrations.

At a press conference, which took place in Ikeja, Lagos, the coalition expressed dismay over the insecurity in the country, saying such poses serious threat to the Nigerian state at large.

The Executive Director, Centre for Public Accountability, Olufemi Lawson, who addressed the briefing called on the new Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to beam searchlight on activities of past governments in the northern states affected by insecurity.

According to him, “As we gather here today, we are all are aware of the heightened threat of insecurity, occasioned by the activities of armed bandits particularly in the northwest of our country, the recent being Thursday’s abduction of about 317 schoolgirls in Zamfara State.

“We are sad that the issue of insecurity in Nigeria is becoming a threat to everyone and we must not fold our arms while some elected public officials elected to serve us continue to deprive us of the basic needs because of their irresponsibility,” the groups said.

Lawson noted that going by the series of revelation from their interactions with citizens and stakeholders in Zamfara State have shown that the state is backward in terms of project and development, as “the fact speaks for itself.

“Going by Sheik Gumi’s recent assertion, the bandits are asking for blanket amnesty. What has the state denied them, you may want to ask that we should now grant them blanket amnesty for terrorism in the country? This only points to one direction—failure of leadership.”

On his part, Shina Loremikan of the Campaign Against Impunity, said insecurity in Zamfara State is not an isolated case, saying no part of the country is safe. “This is why we are pleading that everybody should show concern to happening in Zamfara State,” he said.

