Again, Bandits Kill 10, Abduct Others in Niger Communities

Laleye Dipo in Minna

While Niger State was celebrating the release of abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara, bandits have again stormed the state, killing, maiming and kidnapping people across two senatorial zones.

The zones affected are the Niger East and Niger South senatorial zones.

No fewer than10 persons were said to have been killed in the two zones, while at least 26 others, mostly women were abducted with a large number of cattle rustled.

Eight persons among those kidnapped were abducted near the Government Technical College, Pandogari, fueling the initial speculations that they were students of the school while one Aminu who produces satchet water and his three children were also kidnapped in the town.

But the Information Officer of the State Ministry of Education, Mr. Jibrin Usman Kodo said those kidnapped around the school were not students, adding that “in fact, we have closed almost all the schools in that area”

The bandits visited Katcha LGA in the Niger South senatorial zone where they killed one person and abducted three others.

The three kidnapped were said to be successful businessmen in the town.

“The bandits were many they came with AK-47 rifles and were shooting anyhow,” one eyewitness told THISDAY on phone, adding that the security men in the area were of no assistance

The Katcha LGA Chairman, Alhaji Mohammad Baba Nna in a telephone interview said “the incident happened around 1am (Sunday ) and lasted for three hours, saying that “they went away with three persons who are businessmen in the town and we are yet to hear from them.

“They came with very sophisticated weapons and I am sure that’s why the Policemen were afraid to come to their rescue during the incident,” Nna said.

However few hours after the 12 people were abducted and taken into the bush, some villages within the same Rafi LGA came under serious attacks, leaving five people dead and unspecified number of others kidnapped.

In another Saturday night operation in Maikunjeri village in Chiikum Ward, four people were killed and many, including women abducted.

Over 100 cattle were reported to have been rustled by the bandits from this area

Another gang was said to have invaded Kundu village, in Gunna Ward in the same Rafi LGA and unleashed terror on the people.

Also at Rubo village in Madaka Ward of the same Rafi LGA, the terrorists kidnapped the Chief Imam and a number of others.

Efforts to get official reaction to these incidents from the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun were abortive.

