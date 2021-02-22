Sahara Group Unveils Sustainability Report

Peter Uzoho

Sahara Group has released its 2019 Sustainability Report which reflected its commitment to achieving its corporate goals and creating shared value for stakeholders through economic development, protection of the environment.

Tagged, ‘Transformative Innovation,’ the report highlighted how Sahara continues to leverage innovation and technology in achieving its corporate goals and sustainability ambitions across its businesses in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

The Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, Pearl Uzokwe, said in a statement that the group has continued to foster partnerships and initiatives that have co-created a desirable future through innovation.

Uzokwe said: “We have aligned our business operations within our entities with the demands and expectations of our changing world – digitisation – which in turn increases our competitive advantage for sustainable growth.

“Beyond measuring our performance in numbers and outcome, we have raised our lever of sustainability excellence by committing to more strategic partnerships and setting targets to achieve sustainable development from the micro to global scale.”

She said Sahara had aligned its operations and processes in furtherance of the urgent global transition to cleaner energy and low-carbon solutions.

Sahara had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in 2019, to provide access to affordable and sustainable energy in sub-Saharan Africa, aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 7.

“During the year, we were pivotal to the success of the United Nations Private Sector Advisory Group (PSAG) and joined hands with other stakeholders in advancing the mission of the African Influencers for Development (AI4Dev), World Economic Forum’s Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI) and other institutions in providing a better quality of life to the world,” Uzokwe explained.

According to her, Sahara launched its Green Life Initiative in 2019, in line with its commitment to fostering sustainable environments via the protection of the environment, promotion of a circular economy and recycling of waste within and outside our business.

She added: “Among other activities, we established a Recycling Exchange Hub in the Ijora Oloye community and executed up cycling vocational training for the conversion of tyres to usable products.

“In delivering more environmentally friendly fuels, we committed to complying with the African Refiners & Distributors Association (ARA) standards – the only pan-African organization for the African downstream oil sector – in 2019, as we expanded our investment in the supply of cleaner energy in the form of gas, particularly LPG”.

