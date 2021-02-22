Okowa Mourns Aide, Urges Police to Fish out Killers

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday expressed sadness over the death of his Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development, Okiemute Sowho, who was killed by unknown gunmen in Sapele last Saturday.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in a statement issued yesterday, said the governor has directed the police authorities in the state to immediately commence thorough investigation into the incident with a view to bringing the assailants to book.

He called on security operatives to leave no stone unturned in unraveling the circumstances surrounding the dastardly act.

According to him, “The death of Sowho is quite painful, as he was a politician who was a strong pillar in youth mobilisation, especially in the Sapele area.

“I was shocked to hear of the killing of Sowho. He will be missed by many people whom he had assisted in one way or another.

“His role in politics and the development of his community, local government area and the state, will remain an inspiration for other youths in politics.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the death of Okiemute Sowho, who was my aide until his untimely demise.

“I commiserate with his family, as I also urge security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“I also urge all Deltans to remain peaceful and maintain the existing peace, as well as report all suspicious movements and criminal acts to security agencies.”

Gunmen suspected to be assassins, had on Saturday, shot dead Okiemute, popularly known as ‘Daddy K’, at 6.30 p.m. in Crudas axis on Akintola Road in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

Sources told THISDAY that the gunmen had trailed the deceased to Akintola Road where he was shot severally before escaping in their white Toyota Venza car.

Another security source said the killing might have been carried out by suspected assassins as nothing was stolen from the deceased after he was killed.

He said the governor’s aide, who was in his 40s, was shot at closed range before they fled the scene.

The acting state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident.

He said: “It’s true that we have a report that an aide to the governor was killed. However, we are yet to get details of the incident.”

