Inter Win Milan Derby, Extend Lead to Four Points

SERIE A

Lautaro Martinez’s double helped Inter Milan to an impressive derby win over AC Milan as they opened up a four-point gap at the top of Serie A.

Martinez’s early header laid the platform for a confident Inter display.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic twice went close levelling for Milan but the hosts were caught out chasing the game.

A fine team move saw Martinez tap in his second and Romelu Lukaku finished another incisive counter-attack with a low effort into the bottom corner.

While the normal raucous atmosphere that usually greets this fixture will have to wait until fans return to stadiums, supporters of both clubs lined the route to the ground, underlining the significance of the match.

This was the first time the sides had met while occupying the top two positions in Serie A since April 2011.

