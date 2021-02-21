Sen. Florence Ita Giwa’s Unusual Birthday Celebration

For good reasons, Senator Florence Ita Giwa has always been in the news

Though she doesn’t go out of her way to seek cheap publicity, she is a delight to newshounds any day.

If she is not in the news for her service to humanity, her unique dress sense would be news for celebrity reporters who know their onions.

Famously called Mama Bakassi, the beautiful woman is known for engaging in a celebration of life. Indeed, she has organised several shindigs that turned out to be the talk of the town. Her 70th birthday party held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, five years ago remains a reference point in the social circle. Little wonder, expectations were high last week when the stylish woman of substance clocked 75.

Many had looked forward to seeing her throw another superlative party to celebrate this attainment because partying comes naturally to her. But this was not to be as the Cross River State-born politician decided to shun any form of celebration because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source revealed that she intends to celebrate the birthday in a bigger form as soon the pandemic becomes a thing of the past.

“She intends to celebrate this on a later date with the launch of two books she is writing,” the source stated.

However, trust the ageless woman, the day didn’t go unnoticed as many of her loved ones, friends, business associates, admirers, and fans called and sent congratulatory messages to her. Some, it was gathered, also lauded her for her good deeds and untiring love for humanity.

Blessed with an uncommon gene, beautiful soul, and legendary milk of kindness, this famed philanthropist has been doing everything humanly possible to maintain her beauty to the admiration of all.

Given her looks and carriage, coupled with the fact that she is genuinely royalty, she could not but cause a stir in social events. She was still the pretty, regal, and fashion connoisseur senator even at her age.

A philanthropist, she has contributed immensely to the development of her home state.

The woman of substance, who is endowed with grace and charm, is also said to have worked her way into her people’s hearts through her genuine humane gestures over the years.

Indeed, in the area of humanitarian services, she has received a lot of kudos. For her, service to humanity seems to be a covenant she has entered into with her Creator.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

