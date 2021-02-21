NONNY UGBOMA – A DAMSEL NOT IN DISTRESS

That is how I threw her picture on my WhatsApp, and boys started asking for number. You know boys na; dem no dey see woman comot eye. But Nonny is phenomenal, and that is why I am celebrating her today.

At the MTN foundation, she is the Executive Secretary, an NGO that its parent company has supported to spend about N22 billion in some very strategic sectors like education, health, and economic empowerment in 850 sites across 36 states.

It’s no wonder that she was named by Businessday top 50 most inspiring women in 2019. Na this one Olumide Ohunayo dey ask for number. Number ko, NIN ni – see she is member, Governing Council, Lagos State employability support project amongst other steller appointments.

Na only a top-ranking member of either the British Royal family or a member of the Nsit ibom, Anyiam Nsit in Edebom 11 that ask for number that I can answer. However, this is just to celebrate this wonderfully gifted lady who has given so much to the vulnerable and is poised to do more. Well done, sister.

