Niger Gov Describes NAF Plane Crash as Unfortunate

By Laleye Dipo

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has described Sunday’s Nigerian Air Force (NAF) plane crash, which led to the death of seven personnel as unfortunate.

Bello, in his reaction to the incident, which he also described as sad, added that: “It is painful and pathetic that the Air Force intelligence jet conveying seven persons including crew members crashed while on an official engagement.

“It is a setback to the military now that the security forces are being overstretched due to security challenges confronting Niger State at the moment and the country at large.”

Bello, in a statement signed by Mary Noel Berje his Chief Press Secretary, prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives, and for God to give their families, close associates, the Aviation Minister and the Nigeria military the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350 aircraft was said to have departed Abuja for Minna with seven persons on board including two crew members and crashed on the final approach of Abuja Runway 22 after reporting engine failure.

