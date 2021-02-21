NAF Says 7 Died in Plane Crash, Orders Investigation

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Nigerian Air Force Sunday confirmed the death of seven personnel in an air crash involving one of its aircraft, Beechcraft KingAir B350i, which crashed while returning to Abuja after reporting engine failure.

Earlier reports had claimed six persons died in the crash.

A statement issued by the Spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, said the aircraft was returning from Minna when the incident occurred.

Following the development, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, Sunday ordered an investigation into the crash.

“This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

“First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all seven personnel on board died in the crash”, he said.

It said “the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

“While urging the general public to remain calm and await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

