APC Extends Nationwide Membership Registration, Revalidation Exercise by Three Weeks

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise by three weeks.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, in a statement Sunday said the extension was in response to the demands across the states so as to accommodate all prospective members.

The exercise, which commenced on Tuesday February 9, 2021 across the 36 states of the federation will now end on Wednesday March 31, 2021.

Akpanudoedehe stated: “In response to the demands across the states for an extension to allow accommodation of all prospective members, the party has therefore extended the nationwide membership registration exercise by a period of three (3) weeks.”

The secretary said that the feedback across the states have been overwhelming and beyond projected success level; with a massive turnout of intending registrants beyond the expectation of the party.

Akpanudoedehe stressed that this development was responsible for the shortage of registration materials recorded in many states across the country and thereby warranting an extension of the exercise to give every interested Nigerian the opportunity to officially identify with the ruling party, the APC.

He added: “Additional disbursement of registration materials to meet up with the demands reported in most states has however commenced and will continue until the material needs of all the affected states are adequately met.”

The party, therefore, commended Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State-led Youth, Women Mobilisation and Persons with Disabilities’ Sensitisation Committee, the National Registration, Revalidation Committee led by Governor Sani Bello of Niger State, the states steering committees for the exercise and all party officials who have been both directly and indirectly involved in the exercise from the outset.

The secretary noted that the party had received a nationwide acknowledgement of the increasing popularity of the APC, and most especially in states that are being governed by the opposition party.

