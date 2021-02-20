Osun Boosts Investment in Local Textile Industry

Nigeria textile industry is set to receive a major boost with the launch of new Adire Textile Factory in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

According to the initiator, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and Founder of Africa Fashion Week London and Nigeria, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, the factory is structured to be the largest in Africa and will provide opportunities for cultural exchange between African and international students of design, to have deeper knowledge of Adire fabric.

The launch of the factory will take place during the annual Aje festival on February 22 to commemorate the grand festival.

In addition to the textile factory, Ooni Ogunwusi disclosed that Africa Fashion Week London and Nigeria has been commissioned to build a new Cultural Centre also in Ile-Ife as part of efforts to strengthen the local economy. The new cultural center is described as a massive capital project that will require national and international funding, and will be laid on 30,000sqms of land in Ile-Ife. Briefing newsmen recently, Ademiluyi pointed out that the Cultural Centre would be a repository for the indigenous arts and crafts found in Africa.

She said, “It will provide an ecosystem for development, teaching and learning, guided by tradition, innovation and sustainability and will connect the stories of indigenous arts to the heritage of Africa.” Multiple award- winning Ademiluyi added, “Other facilities within the complex will include a gallery for visiting exhibitions, a textile museum, a digital library, heritage artisan village (which will include the bronze casting, terracotta pottery and wood carving); an aso-oke cloth weaving pavilion, Yoruba culture academy, a design innovation lab and timeshare residential lodges.

“The cultural complex project starts with the opening of phase one – an Adire Textile Hub which heralds the revival of indigenous fabric production and creative arts in Ife.

“The Hub will generate employment and become an example of the Non-Oil Export Initiative promoted by the Nigerian government. It will increase the capacity of the artisans working in Ile-Ife and educate on the importance of sustainability, ethical and environmental practices.”

