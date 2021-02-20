Mercedes-Benz EQC More Attractive, Has new Base Model, Sports Version

by Bennett Oghifo

Mercedes-Benz and the federal government are supporting the changeover to electric mobility in Germany: thanks to the list price of under €65,000 excl. VAT for the EQC, an environmental bonus of €5000 from the federal government and a €2500 subsidy from Mercedes-Benz are possible[3]. In this case the EQC 400 4MATIC costs €63,093.80 incl. VAT in Germany. If the government’s share of the environmental bonus is deducted, the effective price is €58,093.80.

For maximum flexibility, both model variants are also available by EQC subscription in various markets. In this case the regular rental contract is for 24 months, and it can be ended beforehand with a 3-month notice period.

AMG Line Exterior for the EQC 400 4MATIC AMG Line includes the AMG-specific Black Panel front grille in a twin-blade design with a surround in high-gloss black, an AMG-specific front apron in a jet-wing design with air inlets featuring trim elements in chrome and inserts in high-gloss black plus visible and functional AIR CURTAINS, 48.3 cm (19-inch) aerodynamically optimised AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in tantalum grey with a high-sheen finish, a wider, AMG-specific rear apron with visible, non-functional air outlets and a diffuser insert in black with chrome trim, and exterior mirrors in the vehicle colour.

Features of AMG Line Interior: multifunction sports steering wheel in nappa leather with flattened bottom section and perforated grip area, sports seats with AMG-specific pattern layout and upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre with medium grey topstitching, dashboard in nappa-look man-made leather, beltlines with light surface grain in black, topstitching in rosé gold or medium grey, door panels in black with black topstitching on the centre panel and medium grey topstitching on the armrest, carbon-fibre look trim in anthracite; AMG sports pedal cluster of brushed stainless steel with black rubber studs, AMG floor mats and chrome door pins.

Other standard features of the EQC 400 4MATIC AMG Line: EASY-PACK luggage compartment cover, TIREFIT, Interior Light Package, Seat Comfort Package, Mirror Package, Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC, thermal and noise-insulating acoustic glass, Parking Package with reversing camera, Advanced sound system, ambient lighting, Remote and extended Charging Services Premium.

The EQC and Mercedes-EQ

In summer 2019, with the EQC 400 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz put the first vehicle of the Mercedes-Benz EQ brand on the road as the pioneer and milestone of the Ambition 2039 strategy. The EQC is a hallmark Mercedes-Benz in terms of quality, safety and comfort, impressing with outstanding noise comfort in the mid-size SUV segment. These attributes are accompanied by dynamic performance thanks to two electric motors at the front and rear axles with a combined output of 300 kW (408 hp).

Thanks to an ingenious operating strategy, an electric range of 421-462 km is possible. Mercedes-Benz offers comprehensive charging services for the EQC with Mercedes me Charge, and makes electric mobility convenient and suitable for day-to-day motoring. From January 2021 production onwards, the EQC has a particularly efficient 11 kW onboard charger which allows much more rapid AC charging at a home wallbox or at public charging stations. This allows the 80 kWh battery to be charged from 10 to 100 SoC (state of charge) in 7 hours and 30 minutes – over three hours faster than before. [4]When quick-charging with direct current, for example at an IONITY station, the battery is recharged in 40 minutes. In this case the standard DC onboard charger with 110 kW is used.

Electrically powered Mercedes-Benz models (xEV: electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids) are extremely popular. In 2020 Mercedes-Benz tripled its worldwide xEV sales: More than 160,000 plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles were sold by Mercedes-Benz Cars around the world (+228.8 %), around 87,000 of them in the fourth quarter alone. The xEV proportion of Mercedes-Benz Cars increased from 2% in 2019 to 7.4% last year. Sales of plug‑in hybrids almost quadrupled to over 115,000 units. Around 20,000 EQCs were handed over to worldwide customers. The largest markets for the EQC were China, Norway and Great Britain, followed by Germany and the Netherlands. The high customer demand for xEVs is also continuing in 2021: in Europe in January, one in four cars sold by Mercedes-Benz Cars was all-electric or a plug-in hybrid. Mercedes-Benz Cars expects that in 2021 as a full year, the worldwide xEV proportion will increase to around 13%.

Because the electric initiative of Mercedes-EQ is set to continue with further launches: the EQS is the formally distinctive, all-electric member of the new S-Class family, and will enter the market this year. In the compact class, the EQA 250 (combined power consumption: 15.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) will be launched this spring as the all-electric brother of the GLA, followed later by the premiere of the EQB.

[1] The power consumption and range of the above models have been determined on the basis of Regulation (EC) No. 692/2008. More information about the vehicles on offer, including the WLTP figures, can be found for each country at www.mercedes-benz.com

[2] Recommended retail price in Germany including 19% VAT.

[3] The environmental bonus is designed to promote the purchase and registration of new all-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. The subsidy for new vehicles appearing on the list of eligible models is essentially shared 50:50 between automotive manufacturers and the federal government. For a limited period until 31.12.2021, an innovation premium will apply that doubles the government’s share of the environmental bonus for vehicles registered after 3 June 2020. In the case of new all-electric vehicles with a list price excl. VAT of over €40,000 to a max. of €65,000, the environmental bonus with innovation premium amounts to €7500 (government share: €5000, manufacturer share: €2500). The manufacturer’s share of the environmental bonus will be automatically deducted from the list price excl. VAT. The level of payment and eligibility to claim the innovation premium and/or environmental bonus are regulated by the guidelines to be found on the website of the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (www.bafa.de/umweltbonus). There is no legal right to payment of the innovation premium or environmental bonus. The award of the government share of the subsidy is subject to approval of the application by the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (BAFA). The environmental bonus will end once the available funds are exhausted, but by 31 December 2025 at the latest.

[4] Minimal charging time at public station with a supply voltage of 400 V, current 300 A. The 40-minute charging time is for a 10-80% full charge

