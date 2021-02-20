Herbert & Hana: A Timely Emergence of Timeless Fashion

The Nigerian fashion industry constantly evolves with new brands emerging. The launch of Herbert and Hana, versatile, unique and quality ready-to-wear outfits has left industry professionals and fashion enthusiasts skimming through their website and physical stores for a piece of couture perfection.

Herbert & Hana’s deliberate approach at studying the needs of the market and creating a brand that ensures impeccable delivery of style and excellence gives them a seat at the table.

The creative team is committed to cater for not just the female populace but also urban men, with its different collections, “Just Herbert” for men and “Just Hana” for women which promises luxury that it delivered in top-of-the-line fabrics, a variety of bold, intimate and show-stopping colours on form-fitting or flouncy patterns.

The high-end designs cut across casual and corporate styles that do not compromise the brand’s quest for class.

