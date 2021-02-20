Cuppy Astounds in ‘The Cuppy Foundation Gold Dust’

The Cuppy Foundation recently held its much anticipated virtual conference tagged ‘Cuppy Gold Dust’ live on YouTube. It was hosted by founder, Nigerian born DJ, artiste and producer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy. The conference was a follow up to the Gold Gala held in 2019 and detailed the activities of the Cuppy Foundation in the past year with the funds raised. It featured keynote addresses and panel discussions by members of the foundation’s key partner, Save The Children. Mr. Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save The Children UK and members of other notable charity organizations in Nigeria gave firsthand accounts of how much they have been able to achieve in the past year with help from The Cuppy Foundation.

A panel discussion between Save The Children International staff, Dr. Nura Tukur, Dr. Adaeze Oramalu & Save The Children Nigeria youth ambassador, Maryam Ahmed was enlightening, covering topics on how COVID-19 has affected the lives of children, what more the government can do to minimize the effects and the real heroes and heroines.

Since 2019, over 9000 unique persons have been reached via various programmes supported by the Cuppy Foundation. Some of the ways in which impact has been made include sponsoring several individuals with physical disabilities through higher institutions, treatment of children suffering from acute malnutrition, education for young mothers on how to cater better for their children, refurbishment of several health facilities and supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) materials for COVID-19.

Shannon Ward, Director – Programme Development and Quality at Save the Children Nigeria, said: “Save the Children appreciates the kind of partnership we have with Cuppy Foundation and Cuppy that will enable us to ensure the progresses we have achieved in child rights are not reversed but maintained and strengthened in the years to come.” After very enlightening panel discussions, Cuppy closed the show with a standout performance of some of her biggest hits and fans favorites like Gelato, Green Light, Litty Lit and Jollof on the Jet.

The Cuppy foundation renewed its commitment to achieving her goal of tackling issues surrounding child protection, education for girls and persons with disabilities. Other charity organizations currently being supported by The Cuppy Foundation include; Angel for life foundation, The Kaffy Foundation and The Kupe Foundation.

