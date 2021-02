Goddy Egene

The Board of Directors of United Capital Plc has approved the payment of N4.2 billion as dividend to shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2020. The dividend, which translates to 70 kobo per share, is 40 per cent higher than the 50 kobo paid the previous year. In a notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the investment banking firm said the dividend would be paid after approval by shareholders.

