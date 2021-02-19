‘The Therapist’ Set for Release March 26th

Mary Nnah

Genesis Pictures, an affiliate company to Genesis Deluxe Cinemas Limited and a member of Genesis Group has unveiled the official poster and first teaser for the upcoming Nollywood drama titled, “The Therapist” set to debut at all cinemas nationwide on March 26, 2021.

Executively produced by Onome Odometa and produced by Esse Odometa for Hedge Productions and directed by Nollywood’s budding filmmaker, Kayode Kasum.

The forthcoming movie stars Rita Dominic alongside, Chidi Mokeme, Anthony Monjaro, Michelle Dede, Saeed Balogun, Tope Tedela, Shaffy Bello, Toyin Abraham amongst others.

Set in modern-day Nigeria, the plot centres on Eloho Odafe who loses everything in a divorce to her abusive ex-husband. Reduced to a penniless and desperate woman, Eloho decides to help unhappy women seeking to divorce their abusive and unfaithful husbands.

“The Therapist” addresses culturally relevant concepts ranging from love, betrayal, deceit, marriage and law. As this enthralling drama unravels, it leaves everyone with the big ask, what happens when a woman is on a quest to change everything.

Watch the captivating drama that unfolds in this Nollywood movie premiering on March 26, 2021 across all cinemas nationwide.

