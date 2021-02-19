Ondo AG Orders Stoppage of Case Against CJ ‘Brother’

By James Sowole

The Attorney General of Ondo State, Mr Charles Titiloye, has directed that the suit filed against Olupelumi Fagboyegun pending at the Chief Magistrate Court, Owo should be discontinued.

This is line with power conferred on the office of the AG by section 211 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

Controversy on Monday trailed a viral video in which Fagboyegun accused the State Judiciary of injustice and specifically alleged that the State Chief Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu’, of manipulating the judicial process over his arraignment for forceful entry.

The accusation led to investigation by the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

The order to discontinue the case, was contained in a report of the investigation carried out by the State Commissioner of Justice, Charles Titiloye.

He also directed contending parties in the case to seek resolution of their dispute in court through a civil action or other means of alternative dispute resolution.

Titiloye also invited the state Judicial Service Commission to investigate issues relating to the delay in the hearing of the case before the magistrate court.

The office of the AG also referred the matter to the Ondo State House of Assembly for investigation.

On Monday ,15th February 2021, a video went viral where one Pelumi Fagboyegun alleged that Ondo State Judiciary and Courts were being used by the Chief Judge,Oluwatoyin Akeredolu to prosecute him unjustly.

He also alleged that he was being kept in custody for the past three years on trumped up criminal allegation of unlawful entry into his father’s house.

Pelumi who claimed that he is also a biological son of the late industrialist in Ondo state,Olajide Fagboyegun who died in 2008, begged Nigerians to come his rescue.

In the two minutes video, he said that he had been arraigned in court five times with different Judges handling the case against him.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

