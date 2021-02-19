Miyetti Allah Defends Mohammed, Berates Ortom, Akeredolu

A Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani, has hailed Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, for stating that herdsmen carry AK-47 rifles to defend themselves.

The association, in its reactions to the governor’s comment, which has been greeted with wide criticisms, said Mohammed’s intervention on the ongoing farmer/herders’ conflict was simply to state the obvious devoid of the current “politicisation.”

In a statement by its National Secretary, Mr. Saleh Alhassan, Miyyeti Allah described Mohammed as the only voice among his peers in the North that has risen in defence of pastoralists being persecuted across Nigeria.

The statement titled: ‘His Excellency Abdulkadir Bala Mohammed – Executive Governor Bauchi State: The gradual emergence of a courageous northern leader,’ also carpeted Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom over alleged perceived hatred for the Fulani race.

It also alleged Ortom’s achievement in office since 2015 was his “obnoxious” anti-open grazing law in the state.

The group also attacked Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, accusing him of being behind the creation of Amotekun allegedly unleashing terror on herders Ondo and Oyo states.

Miyetti Allah said: “Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Executive Governor of Bauchi State has gradually emerged as the only lone voice among his peers in the North to come out openly in the defense of the Fulani pastoralists that are being persecuted across many states through enactment of negative obnoxious laws against their means of livelihoods and the issuance of illegal eviction notices from their places of abode against the constitutional provisions.”

The association stressed that Mohammed has refused to be like Ortom whose only achievement in the rising of ethnic militia and gang leaders that have been vising mayhem of killings in his state, and whose only evidence of dividends of democracy to his citizens was the creation of obnoxious anti-grazing laws.

He said Mohammed has also refused to be like Akeredolu.

