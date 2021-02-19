Kemi Ogunkoya Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Mary Nnah

Top leadership development strategist; founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rellies Works, Kemi Ogunkoya, has been admitted into The Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organisation for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

The best-selling author is well-known for her expertise in leadership development and helping organisations enjoy seamless leadership transitions and executive onboarding.

Founder of Forbes Councils, Scott Gerber, while welcoming Ogunkoya said, “We are honoured to welcome Kemi Ogunkoya into the community, our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

In her remarks, Ogunkoya said, “I am honoured to have been invited to such an exclusive group of global leaders, I am particularly delighted with the opportunities this platform will bring to our organisation, Rellies Works and that of our client companies, we shall continue to drive the agenda for transformative and effective leadership development in the corporate scenes and beyond in Africa and globally.”

Ogunkoya was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience, a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.

The Forbes Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders. Other phenomenal leaders from Nigeria accepted into Forbes Councils include Dr Sam Adeyemi, Olakunle Soriyan, Lanre Olusola, Janet Adetu and Remi Duyile.

Ogunkoya is the creator of The Dozen Model for raising futuristic leaders, a model that has been adopted by numerous corporate organisations and political structures for effective leadership development.

She has received several awards, including the Role Model of the Year 2020 and The Eloy Awards Female Entrepreneur of The Year 2020, She has been recognised by the African Chamber of Commerce and Industry for her role and contribution to youth development in Africa.

Ogunkoya is Founder of Rellies Works, a leadership consultancy firm and Co-Founder of SpeakersHQ. She is the Chairman board of trustees of The PowerWoman Network and The Lead Africa Now Initiative.

She is the convener of the Business Edge Workshop, Leadership Guardian Summit and the Aspire Conference. She is a mentor on The Cherie Blair foundation. She is the author of The Leadership Guardian, Goal Mastery Book and Magical Pills. She is happily married with two adorable kids.

