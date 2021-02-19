Djokovic in Record-extending Ninth Men’s Final

Top seed Novak Djokovic overcame stern resistance from Aslan Karatsev to reach the Australian Open final and end the Russian qualifier’s remarkable run.

Despite the world number 114 causing moments of tension, Djokovic had enough quality to win 6-3 6-4 6-2.

The 33-year-old Serb won the final four games to finally shrug off Karatsev.

Djokovic, who is going for a record-extending ninth men’s title in Melbourne, will face Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final.

Russian fourth seed Medvedev meets Greek fifth seed Tsitsipas in the other semi-final on Friday, with both men trying to reach their first Australian Open final.

Neither player has won a major title yet and will face an opponent in Djokovic who is bidding for an 18th Grand Slam to close the gap on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic has struggled with an abdominal injury during the tournament but showed no signs of the problem against Karatsev.

“This is the best I have felt in the entire tournament. It felt great, I could swing through the ball and no pain,” he said.

“It was my best match so far and came at the right time. I’m thrilled.”

Nobody has mastered the Australian Open men’s singles like Djokovic, who says the event “feels like home” after dominating the tournament since winning his maiden title in 2008.

Djokovic has lost only three matches at Melbourne Park over the past decade and losing to Karatsev would have been a seismic shock ranked among the sport’s great upsets.

While Djokovic was playing in his 39th Grand Slam semi-final, Karatsev had never even played in one of tennis’ four major tournaments before this fortnight.

There was a piece of history, however, which offered hope to the Russian. Djokovic had lost to an opponent ranked as low as Karatsev once before on Rod Laver Arena – when he fell to Uzbekistan’s world number 117 Denis Istomin in the second round in 2017.

