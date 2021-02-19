Army, NAF, Police Battle IPOB in Imo Operation

The 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Obinze, near Owerri, Imo State capital, has confirmed an ongoing joint military and Police operation in Orsu Local Government Area of the state and its neighbouring communities following, what it described an intelligent report of the existence and establishment of illegal camps allegedly built by suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) set up by Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Confirming the joint operation, the Public Relations Officer of the brigade, Lieutenant Babatunde Zubairu said that available intelligence reports revealed that some unknown armed men suspected to be members of the ESN have built illegal training camps in the areas with the intention of causing breach of security and destabilising peace in the area.

He said in an effort to ensure that there’s no breakdown of law and order, the group of security operatives including the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and Police stormed the area to raid these illegal camps.

Zubairu noted that the men are applying professional rules of engagement as military helicopters have been deployed to the area in search of the illegal camps.

He however pointed out that civilians and residents of the area are not in anyway harassed in the ongoing exercise as the operation is not within residential or business area but inside bushes and forests where the camps are located.

He, however, urged residents of the area to go about their lawful duties as the exercise is only targeted at hoodlums who are hell-bent on destabilising the existing peace enjoyed in Imo State.

