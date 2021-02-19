Akeredolu Dissolves Cabinet, Adopts Indigenous Anthem

James Sowole in Akure

Ahead of the next Wednesday inauguration of his second term in office, the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has dissolved the State Executive Council.

The governor also approved the adoption of an ‘Indigenous Anthem’ yesterday, which projects the tradition and culture of the Yoruba ethnic group.

Akeredolu announced the dissolution of his cabinet yesterday during a valedictory Exco meeting at the governor’s office in Akure.

He pointed out that the outgone cabinet members were very supportive for almost four years

Akeredolu said they had worked together as one, and the interest of the state had remained paramount throughout their services to the state.

Meanwhile, the State Executive Council (SEC) also yesterday approved the adoption of an Indigenous Anthem, which projects the tradition and culture of the Yoruba ethnic group.

Akeredolu, who made the announcement at the commencement of the SEC meeting, said the anthem would henceforth be sung immediately after the National Anthem at official and public functions.

The Yoruba Anthem was rendered by the cultural troupe of the state Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and sang by all members of the SEC.

