RevolutionPlus Group Empowers Over 150 Widow

RevolutionPlus Group has empowered over 150 widows in its first Quarter Widows Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme as part of activities by the management to mark the founder’s birthday.

This is a follow up to the organization’s massive CSR campaign last year when it distributed food palliatives to over 1,000 households in Lagos and Oyo state to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on why she chooses the empower, the Group Executive Director, RevolutionPlus Group, Mrs. Tolulope Onalaja, said the initiative which was executed under the umbrella of The Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation (CBOF), an NGO which has the then vision to contribute to sustainability, growth and development of humanity.

She said: “After all God had done for my company, I wanted to give back to the society through empowerment but it was actually my husband who did this first when he empowered 10 widows with N50,000 naira during his 45th birthday. Seeing the impact the money had on them, I decided to replicate the same last year when I clocked 40 by empowering 40 widows.

“So this year we decided to make it bigger by empowering 1000 widows, but in order to reach a wide range of widows we made it a quarterly affair and through the grace of the almighty God, it was a success”

The programme, commenced with training, distribution of working equipment and cash beneficiaries to get them started in different skills as some of the skills taught include soap making, tailoring, hairdressing and zobo making which was followed by the distribution of several gift items such as hair dryers, sewing machines, grinding machine and cash for the widows.

Commenting on kind gestures from the company, the 150 beneficiaries expressed gratitude, “we are grateful and did not believe that people who remember the needs of widows still exist,” they stated.

However, in line with its vision, RevolutionPlus Property under the CBOF stated it would be launching its N100 million Corporate Social Responsibility project that would help in the establishment of a standard secondary school for TolDel graduating pupils, kids in the Ikorodu axis and community outreaches to all RevolutionPlus Property estates.

So far, CBOF has granted scholarships to several secondary school students, established TolDel, a free Nursery and Primary school for kids in Ikorodu axis, conducted free Health screening initiatives and fixed bad roads in developing communities.