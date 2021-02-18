OKONJO-IWEALA AS DG, WTO

The appointment of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the new Director General, World Trade Organization (WTO), is indeed an upliftment for Nigeria, and Africa in general. The ongoing cordial relationship between the Nigerian government and the Chinese government was obviously a threat to Dr. Ngozi’s election as the DG of WTO, due to the trade war between China and America.

· The American government under the leadership of former President Trump wasn’t comfortable with the idea of making Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, the DG since she is from Nigeria and the relationship between the two countries (China and Nigeria), caused a feeling that she may be on the side of China if made the DG of WTO.

·

· Although, many people were not able to see this point I have made, the US was on the side of Mrs.Yoo Myung-hee of South Korea and claimed Okonjo Iweala, was lacking the needed experience.

·

· The truth must always speak for itself even when no one is ready to speak. The truth has manifested in Ngozi’s case via her previous records as Managing Director at World Bank, AU Special Envoy to Mobilise International Support to fight Covid-19, Finance Minister in Nigeria and many more.

·

· The South Korean Yoo Myung-hee, saw the possibility of Ngozi’s election for the position, and she honourably stepped aside to reserve her energy and her time for something else. Therefore, what Ngozi’s needs now is everyone’s support to ensure she succeeds in her new office. It is our prayer that the new DG will resolve the pending issues between America and China since the fight of these two elephants can cause lots of damage to the world trade!

Awunah Pius Terwase, Abuja

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

