Kwara APC Youths Condemn Minister’s Call for Cancellation of Membership Registration Exercise

By Hammed Shittu

Youths of the Kwara South All Progressives Congress (APC) have condemned the recent call by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for the immediate cancellation of the ongoing party membership and revalidation exercise in the state.

The group consists of youths across the seven local government councils that make up the Kwara South senatorial district of Kwara State.

Mohammed at a press conference in Oro, his home town, last Monday, called for the immediate cancellation of the ongoing party membership/revalidation exercise in the 16 local government areas of the state.

However, while speaking at a press conference in Ilorin yesterday, the spokesperson of the youths, Mr. Tiamiyu Mumini, said the comment of the minister was not a good omen for a leader of the party in the state.

According to him, “It is disheartening to hear that such statement came from a minister that happens to be a leader of the APC in Kwara State.

“There is no doubt that the exercise is going on well in the state, and many registered members have been coming out to revalidate their names and many oppositions group have also been coming out to register with the APC.

“While this is going on smoothly in the party, the minister was calling for its cancellation, so what will be the hope of party members that have registered in the party? Are we going to start again? Many of us have come out en masse to partake in the ongoing exercise, so calling for its immediate cancellation will not do the party any good in the state.”

Mumini added that: “The minister has revalidated his membership party card, and his call for the cancellation of the exercise would deny many other members of the party that are yet to register in the party.

“We see this as an attempt to destabilise the peace which the party members have been enjoying in the state, turn things down and cause commotion.”

He stated further that the state Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, remained the leader of the party in the state.

“We believe that it was God that paved way for AbdulRazaq to emerge as the state governor and not by anyone’s power. It is only God that gives power to whoever He chooses,” the youth leader said.

