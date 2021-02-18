How Yvenson Israel Leveraged His Career to Educate Entrepreneurs

By Ugo Aliogo

Growing up the oldest of three children to a single mother, success didn’t always seem attainable for Israel. From depositing $100 at the ATM only for his bank account balance to reflect $3 to now being a multi-millionaire, Vince was initially motivated to achieve the financial freedom he didn’t have growing up. He recalls, “Life was not easy to say the least. I got into business for financial freedom. Freedom with my time came afterwards.”

Israel graduated from NOVA Southeastern where he obtained a Bachelors degree in Finance, assuming that he would climb the corporate ladder and follow a traditional path. Instead, Vince has spent the last six years coaching and managing Amazon accounts for clients. He has scaled his small team of only three virtual assistants to a team of over 400, running several hundred stores which do $6-10 million in sales each month. “Unlike most entrepreneurs, I don’t jump from one project to another,” Vince explains. “I would much rather take something and scale it until I can’t anymore.”

To that end, Israel has even created a virtual mastermind where he teaches students the steps, he took to build a multiple 7-figure E-COM business. He also shares the ups and downs of his journey on social media through Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. Israel says, “Any successful entrepreneur will tell you mindset is key. You cannot run a successful business with a negative attitude.”

He continued, “Thoughts become things. With any business there will be obstacles, but having the right mindset will help you navigate those obstacles.”

Having built his business from the ground up, Vince recognizes the unique challenges that entrepreneurs can face when first starting out. And as a stay-at-home dad, he is especially grateful for the opportunities Amazon has afforded him. WThe ability to work from home, thus spending more time with his daughter, has been especially rewarding. He explains, “Amazon is a household name and ecommerce market share is projected to increase over the next several years. This business truly provides the laptop lifestyle.”

Although he was once motivated by financial freedom, Vince is now determined to have as much flexibility with his time as he can. However, more than anything, he is passionate about providing his clients and students with the know-how to achieve their own success. He said, “We have helped so many clients achieve a level of passive income that no amount of money I’ve made personally can compare to.”