Bad Governance Responsible for Tension in Nigeria, Says Aliyu

By Laleye Dipo

A former Governor of Niger State, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has blamed the heightened tension across the country on bad governance just as he also said that the recent clashes in some states are not ethnic cleansing.

Aliyu made the remarks in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna on Wednesday in which he also said that: “Nigerians are at the precipice of pains, anguish and dissolutions as a result of bad governance.”

According to Aliyu, who doubles as the Chairman of Nigeria’s former PDP Governor’s Forum, “What has been happening has nothing to do with religion, ethnicity or expression of regional hegemony by ethnic or regional nationalists but rather manifestations of system and government failures.

“What is unfolding now across the country is about lack of good leadership and bad governance which is taking its toll on the land and the citizens.”

He lamented that so much had been allowed to slip off either inadvertently or deliberately as a result of poor vision, tactlessness and from procrastination in decision making and in taking decisive actions on the state of affairs and other critical issues of day to day administration of the country.

Aliyu insisted that: “The crisis, conflicts and confrontations amongst citizens across parts of the country and the increasing cases of insecurity reflected in banditry, kidnapping for ransom, insurrection and other violent crimes are clear manifestation of the increasing levels of systematic failures in governance,” which according to him must be addressed before the country could heave a sigh of relief.

He said: “Unless there is proper voter education, beyond just civic education, the country could continue to grope in search of good leaders who could deliver good governance for the good of all and for the country.”

After placing the blame of the current state of affairs in the country on the blind choice in voting people for public offices,

Aliyu urged Nigerians to be wiser and always demand from those who come to seek for their support what such people will offer them as a people and their communities in future elections.

