Agba Seeks to Strengthen Nigeria-UAE Bilateral Relations

By James Emejo and Folalumi Alaran

The Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba has called for robust collaboration between the country and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in strengthening existing bilateral relations.

He said though the UAE has had enormous economic footprints in the country in recent times, most of such activities remained unreported due to lack of collaboration with his ministry which according to him, is currently saddled with the responsibility of coordinating bilateral relations and agreements.

Speaking when he received the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahad AITaffag who was in his office to extend invitation for Nigeria’s participation in his country’s trade and promotional campaign later in November, the minister also pointed out that there was no report of UAE’s activities on the Development Assistance Database (DAD) platform.

He said: “When we have the data we can properly brief the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on your activities in the country.”

On the Dubai Expo 2021, however, the minister said he would liaise with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment to work out modalities on how Nigeria could come in.

In a statement by the minister’s Information Officer, Victoria Agba-Attah, Agba also expressed his readiness to work with the embassy in making quotes/comments on bilateral relations of both countries as part of media promotion materials for the February campaign.

Agba, expressed optimism that the visit by the UAE envoy would kick-start a robust bilateral relations between the ministry and the embassy.

Fahad, however explained that the expo was aimed at improving trade and bilateral relations with other countries.

He said the event said will also be part of the activities to mark the UAE’s Independence Day celebrations.

