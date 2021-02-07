Lacking Conviction Or Courage?

Most people if insulted or accused of a false crime will step up and call it out. They could resort to court actions or physical responses as their character and good name should be defended.

However, ex-president Trump, through his legal team, has said that he will not be appearing at the impeachment proceedings this week. Is he lacking conviction, courage or character to defend himself?

The sooner the word trump goes back to only being used in card games the better the world will be.

––Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

