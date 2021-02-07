Erelu Abiola Dosunmu Floats Lounge

As the Chinese insist, old ginger is still the spiciest ginger. This is a claim that the Erelu Kuti of Lagos has validated, Abiola Dosunmu, who—true to her words—is as enterprising now as she used to be when she was young. Her latest venture, a new lounge styled ‘The Culture Table’ is the subject of gossip and gists all over Lagos.

The Culture Table was officially opened on January 29, 2020. Friends and fans of the Erelu Dosunmu were convened at Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event was bubbling with unbridled cheers and admiration being the order of the day.

The Culture Table advances Erelu Dosunmu’s dream of halting—and gradually reversing—the overextending influence of alien ways of life and conduct, the result of which is the ongoing erosion of African culture and values. The Erelu Kuti hinted as much when she got talebearers to sing the praises of African culture, and distribute invitations for the unveiling of her Talala Arts and Culture Afrique Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Those intimately familiar with Erelu Abiola Dosunmu know that she is all about being original: African to her bones, clothed in nothing but the fabrics and styles of her people, and promoting her native codes of living and ethics.

It was for this enchanting personality that renowned jùjú legend, King Sunny Adé wrote, sang ‘Biibire Kose Fowora’—which loosely translates to ‘Pedigrees and good breeding cannot be purchased with money.’ For her enchanting personality, she was appointed the Erelu Kuti of Lagos, an adviser to Kings and close confidant of nobles.

With Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, life is all about an honest appreciation of culture and heritage. That is why her spark of genius and innovation remains bright and beautiful, even though she is half a step into 74 years. How fortunate for those around Ikorodu, Lagos, who will enjoy the first fruits of Erelu Abiola Dosunmu’s Lounge and centre for African cultures.

